Firms Can't Shake RICO Suit Over Loan Scheme, Court Told

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A now-defunct investment partnership urged an Illinois federal judge not to let two law firms escape civil racketeering claims it launched over their alleged roles in a fraudulent loan scheme, arguing the attorneys should be forced to answer for their conduct. Bishop Partnership LLC argued Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood shouldn't let The Law office of Ray Garcia PA and Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider Grossman LLP escape its lawsuit over an alleged loan scheme involving American Enterprise Bank, because their purported services "far exceeded the rendering of legal advice and constituted participation in fraudulent conduct" that violated the RICO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS