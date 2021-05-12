Pascua Yaqui Leads Tribes Seeking Trump-Era CWA Reversal

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe and five other Native American tribes have urged an Arizona federal judge to vacate a Trump-era definition of the Clean Water Act without trial, saying that protecting fewer bodies of water runs contrary to the law's original intent. The Tuesday request for summary judgment in a suit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency comes amid a wave of legal challenges to the agency's repeal of the Obama-era Navigable Waters Protection Rule scope under the Trump administration, limiting what was considered a protected body of water. The Pascua Yaqui, Quinault Indian Nation, Fond du Lac Band of Lake...

