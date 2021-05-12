Watchdog Says EPA Issues Jeopardize Pollution Enforcement

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency continues to struggle with staffing and safety concerns that threaten the agency's ability to keep the nation's air and water clean by holding criminal polluters accountable, a new inspector general report released Wednesday said. In a report following up on a complaint filed with the inspector general's anonymous hotline, the agency said that the EPA's Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance is still faced with concerns that include its potentially dangerous handling of hazardous waste, its apparent inconsistent or incomplete record-keeping of audits, and its high attrition rates and inability to fill vacant positions in the...

