Pentagon Removing Chinese Co. Xiaomi From Trump Blacklist

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense told a D.C. federal judge Tuesday it will soon reverse a Trump administration order placing Chinese electronics company Xiaomi Corp. on a blacklist over alleged military ties, a move that would allow U.S. investment in the firm to resume. In a joint status report to U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, who's overseeing Xiaomi's lawsuit challenging former President Donald Trump's order, attorneys for the parties said vacating the January decision is appropriate in light of the judge's March preliminary injunction. That ruling found that the Trump administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it designated the company as...

