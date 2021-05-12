Sky Zone Arbitration Bid Collapses Over Mom's Authority

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday said a Sky Zone trampoline park cannot use an arbitration agreement signed by the mother of a boy's friend to keep his own mother from pursuing a lawsuit in court alleging the facility's negligence caused the child to fracture his leg. In a published opinion, the three-judge appellate panel upheld a trial court ruling last year denying Sky Zone's bid to force arbitration of plaintiff Gwendolyn Gayles' claims, rejecting the park's argument that the friend's mother, Joan Tongol, had "apparent authority" to enter into the agreement on behalf of Gayles' son Justin....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS