Eni Says Del. Litigation Funder Can't Avoid Sanctions

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Italian energy company Eni SpA has pressed a Delaware federal judge to sanction a litigation funder for failing to comply with discovery orders related to an arbitration against Nigeria, claiming that the funder's misconduct has harmed the oil giant. Eni said Wednesday in a redacted court filing in support of its sealed April 19 sanctions request that U.S. commercial litigation funder Drumcliffe Partners' "quibbling" about the extent of its failure to respond to subpoenas should be punished. Not only have six Drumcliffe entities failed to timely comply with Eni's court-approved subpoenas and two refused to produce a single document, but now some of...

