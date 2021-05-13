11th Circ. Suggests Sexual Harassment Actionable Under FHA

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Eleventh Circuit judges suggested Thursday that a Florida trial court judge went too far in ruling that sexual harassment does not constitute sex discrimination under the Fair Housing Act, indicating they might revive a woman's suit against her former landlords. A three-judge federal appeals panel was asked by Florida resident Rita Fox to reverse a lower court's dismissal with prejudice of her case against Rose Bush Apartments owner Lucille Gaines and manager Dana Gaines. Fox alleged she was wrongly evicted by the Gaineses in May 2018 after ending a four-year affair with Dana Gaines, which started when he offered to lease...

