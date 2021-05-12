SC Justices: Insurers Can Factor Labor Costs In Loss Values

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court said Wednesday a Travelers unit correctly depreciated labor costs for property repair when calculating the cash payment amounts for its policyholders' home damages, answering a certified question from a South Carolina federal court. A five-justice panel said Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Co. properly considered both the labor costs to repair a property and material costs in determining the overall amounts due to policyholders whose homes were damaged. Labor cost is inseparable from the market price for the cost of the repairs, the panel said. The state high court was asked by a South Carolina federal...

