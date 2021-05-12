Ex-TGP Exec Gets 3 Months For 'Varsity Blues' Exam Bribe

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 1:39 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge sentenced a former TGP Capital private equity executive to three months behind bars Wednesday for paying a $50,000 bribe in the "Varsity Blues" scandal to boost his son's standardized test scores. The prison sentence U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton imposed was handed to him for consideration as a binding plea agreement that William McGlashan Jr. inked with prosecutors in February to secure his guilty plea to a single count of aiding and abetting wire fraud. Having sentenced nine other defendants in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions and testing scandal, Judge Gorton told McGlashan he is "dumbfounded...

