Wells Fargo Can't Escape ERISA Self-Dealing Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo must face a proposed class action accusing it of wrongly including proprietary investment options in its employee 401(k) plan and engaging in prohibited party-in-interest and self-dealing transactions, a Minnesota federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank denied Wells Fargo's motion to dismiss Yvonne Becker's Employee Retirement Income Security Act challenge to the plan, which had roughly 340,000 participants and $40 billion in assets at the end of 2018, making it among the nation's largest. Becker's March 2020 suit alleged Wells Fargo and three affiliated entities kept a variety of proprietary funds as investment options in the plan...

