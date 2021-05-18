'Angry Cheerleader' Case Could Chill NCAA Athletes' Protests

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A pending U.S. Supreme Court case over whether schools may discipline students for social media posts under the First Amendment may give public universities the ability to further restrict college athletes' online speech, including about social issues or to protest their treatment under NCAA rules, experts say. The high court heard oral arguments last month in Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L., in which a Pennsylvania school district argues that the First Amendment does not prohibit it from disciplining an "angry cheerleader" who made an expletive-laden complaint on social media after she was not selected for the varsity team. Although the...

