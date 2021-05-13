UAW Seeks To Revive Challenge To SPX Corp. Benefits Pivot

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The United Auto Workers urged the Fourth Circuit to revive a suit seeking to block HVAC supplier SPX Corp. from switching retirees' group health insurance to health reimbursement arrangements, saying the district court took too narrow a view of the union's power to sue on retirees' behalf. The UAW said Wednesday that the Western District of North Carolina misread the Labor Management Relations Act when it found the union lacked standing because it sued on its own behalf and not that of the workers, arguing that this conflicts with ample precedent recognizing unions' power to enforce contracts they sign for members....

