Ex-Electric Co. Controller Charged By Feds With $17M Fraud

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The former controller of a New York City electric contractor siphoned $17 million from the company so that she and her Florida family could live a "life of luxury," the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office said Wednesday, unveiling charges against her, her husband and two children. Sabitri Laforest, 59, was arrested in Florida and released on $2 million bail after appearing before Fort Lauderdale U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia O. Valle. Her son, 38-year-old restaurateur Sanjay Laforest, was released on $1 million bail after appearing before Manhattan U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn. They and husband Garry Laforest, 64, as well as daughter Tatiana...

