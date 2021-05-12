Private Eyes Want $1.2M Deal OK'd In OT Wages Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Private investigators asked a New York federal magistrate judge to give his initial nod Wednesday to a $1.2 million settlement ending a proposed class action accusing the private investigation firm CoventBridge of stiffing them on overtime wages and travel time pay. Less than a year after investigator Jane McSpirit sued her former employer, CoventBridge USA, claiming the firm failed to pay her and other investigators time and a half for their overtime work and for time spent traveling to and from jobs, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the New York Labor Law, the firm agreed to settle...

