7th Circ. Lets Woman Sue Cop, City Over Speeding Death

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has overturned a win for South Bend, Indiana, allowing a woman to sue the city and one of its police officers over the death of her sister, who was killed when the officer allegedly sped through an intersection going more than triple the posted speed limit. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-judge panel sided with Soraida Flores, saying there was no emergency that required Officer Justin Gorny to drive across town at speeds approaching 100 mph, and the complaint plausibly alleges he would have been aware of the danger he caused but was indifferent to it....

