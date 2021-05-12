House Dems Urge Facebook To Ax WhatsApp Privacy Update

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A group of U.S. House Democrats on Tuesday became the latest to put heat on Facebook to scrap plans to require WhatsApp users to consent to policy changes that would expand the sharing of data between the companies, arguing that the move violates Facebook's past privacy promises and would be particularly detrimental to the messaging service's large population of Hispanic users. In a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., and eight fellow members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus called on the social media giant to reverse an update to its subsidiary WhatsApp's terms of service and privacy policy...

