FAA Can't Dodge Racial Discrimination Suit Over Hiring

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation must face a Civil Rights Act suit over the Federal Aviation Administration's Obama-era changes to its air traffic controller job application process, a D.C. federal judge held Wednesday, denying the department's bid to partially toss the suit. According to U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich's memorandum, the suit lodged by a proposed class of air traffic controllers, who say they were unfairly culled from the application process after the FAA altered its application procedures in 2014 to remedy existing hiring disparities for minority applicants, plausibly raised issues under Title VII. Though the FAA argued in its...

