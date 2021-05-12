Citi Denied $500M Freeze Extension In Revlon Transfer Fight

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Wednesday that a group of Revlon lenders that were accidentally wired more than $500 million by Citibank NA last summer should be able to have access to that money while the bank takes its clawback effort to the Second Circuit, though he won't be unfreezing the funds just yet. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman denied Citi's request to keep the $504 million under an asset freeze pending its appeal of his shocker February decision that declared the money now belongs to the lenders, which are a group of creditors on a Revlon Inc. syndicated loan...

