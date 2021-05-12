Black FDNY Workers Lose Cert. Fight In Bias Battle

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Manhattan refused to certify a class of Black employees in a lawsuit accusing the Fire Department of New York of discriminating against Black workers and job seekers, finding Wednesday that the proposed 400-member class doesn't have enough in common. Doling a blow to the seven current and former FDNY employees and one spurned job hopeful spearheading the case, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken also found commonality issues in the workers' bid to certify a class of 1,000 Black job seekers who were turned away. Their request to certify a subclass of 100 full-time FDNY workers on...

