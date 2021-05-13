Google's Fiber Deal In Iowa Hurts Competition, Telecom Says

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Mediacom subsidiary is asking the Federal Communications Commission to review a "discriminatory" deal between West Des Moines, Iowa, and Google's internet service provider that temporarily grants Google exclusive rights to a $50 million fiber network pipeline project. In a petition for review filed Wednesday, MCC Iowa LLC argued that the city of West Des Moines is distorting competition by allowing only Google Fiber Inc. to use an underground conduit for internet fiber for a minimum of 18 months after completion. According to Thomas Larsen, the senior vice president of cable and internet provider Mediacom Communications, the unprecedented deal sets out...

