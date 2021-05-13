Congress Should End High Court's Military Immunity Doctrine

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a writ of certiorari in the case of Jane Doe v. U.S., the most recent challenge to the Feres doctrine, a widely-derided precedent the Supreme Court set in 1950 that precludes members of the military from suing the U.S. for injuries or death suffered "incident to service," with limited exceptions. In a blistering dissent from the denial of certiorari, Justice Clarence Thomas blasted the Feres doctrine, declaring it wrongly decided and urging the court to overrule it, showing that disdain for the doctrine is shared across the political spectrum. The roots of the Feres...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS