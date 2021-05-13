DraftKings Reneged On NHL Game Payout, Mich. Bettor Says

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Michigan sports gambler hit DraftKings Inc. with a putative class action Wednesday claiming it wrongly refused to pay out his winnings after a National Hockey League favorite was incorrectly listed as an underdog. The suit filed in federal court comes just months after Michigan joined a growing number of states legalizing online sports wagers, a potentially fertile ground for litigation by disgruntled bettors. Ryan Cristman claimed that he placed a roughly $900 DraftKings bet on a February matchup between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers with the promise of receiving nearly $6,000 if the Bruins lost by less than three goals....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS