'Public Benefit' Corporate Model Is Making Inroads

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- More businesses are going public as "public benefit corporations," a legal designation that signals a company's commitment to goals beyond maximizing profits, though the jury is still out on whether carrying such a label actually generates positive social impacts. In the last 10 months, at least five companies went public as PBCs. And more could follow suit, as some venture-backed startups considered initial public offering candidates have already converted to this structure. A PBC is a for-profit company whose charter specifies its intent to pursue a public benefit — be it environmental, social or other goals — alongside its commitment to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS