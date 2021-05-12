Jenner & Block Partner Appointed To Monitor UAW Deal

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday granted the government's unopposed motion to appoint Jenner & Block LLP partner Neil Barofsky as an independent monitor to help carry out a consent decree that ended a sprawling probe into the United Auto Workers union. In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge David Lawson found that Barofsky is qualified to serve as the monitor and that he has "sufficient knowledge and experience to do so effectively, and is free from any apparent conflict of interest." "I am honored by this historic assignment and look forward to working with the UAW and the government in...

