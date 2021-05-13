BofA To Pay $75M To Settle Customers' Overdraft Fees Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Bank of America has agreed to pay $75 million to end claims that it improperly charged overdraft and other fees to customers whose accounts were empty, the customers told a federal judge in North Carolina this week. In a brief filed Wednesday, a proposed class of Bank of America shareholders led by five plaintiffs — Lisa Morris, Michael Bui, Tumika Williams, Albert Edge and Kristen Valperga — asked U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. of the Western District of North Carolina to grant preliminary approval to the multimillion-dollar settlement sum. The customers told Judge Conrad that the sum, when taken...

