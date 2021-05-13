Tennis Player Accuses Baylor Of Title IX Retaliation

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A former nationally ranked tennis player has accused Baylor University in a Texas federal lawsuit of denying her a spot on the school's women's tennis team in retaliation for her participation in a Title IX investigation of Baylor's former men's tennis coach. Julia Bonnewitz alleged in a Wednesday complaint that Baylor administrators prohibited her in August from trying out for the women's tennis team in retaliation for her cooperation in the school's Title IX office's investigation of reports that the former men's tennis coach, Brian Boland, sent Bonnewitz inappropriate messages. Boland resigned following the investigation in July. Bonnewitz did not report...

