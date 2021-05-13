EPA Watchdog Says Enforcement Decline Increases Risks

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The decline in U.S. Environmental Protection Agency enforcement actions may expose the public and the environment to unchecked and harmful pollution, the EPA's internal watchdog said in a report Thursday. A decline in federal funding that led to fewer enforcement staff and resources was a primary driver in the enforcement slowdown, the EPA's Office of Inspector General said in a report. Other factors include overly deferring to state agencies and decreases in support from regional and national leadership during the Trump administration, the report said. "Given the declining environmental enforcement resources and [staff] during a time of economic expansion for multiple...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS