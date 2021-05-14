Power Integrations Asks Fed. Circ. To Nix $1.2M Judgment

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Power Integrations is seeking to get out of a $1.2 million judgment that it infringed a patent-holding company's circuit design patent, telling the Federal Circuit that what the plaintiff said to keep its patent alive before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last year contradicts what it told a California jury. In an opening brief filed May 12, Power Integrations Inc. likened Opticurrent LLC's defense of its patent to "the proverbial 'nose of wax,'" a colorful phrase for shifting claims that's used in patent cases and dates to an 1886 Supreme Court ruling on the subject. "This court should not permit...

