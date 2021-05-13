Biden Says Gov't To Disrupt Pipeline Ransomware Hackers

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden pledged Thursday to take action to disrupt the operations of a criminal hacking syndicate that has hit Colonial Pipeline Co. with ransomware, and which U.S. intelligence agencies believe is based in Russia but not backed by the Russian government. "We are going to pursue a measure to disrupt their ability to operate," Biden said from the White House of the hacking group that calls itself DarkSide in a statement coming hours after Colonial announced that it had restarted service at sections of its 5,500-mile pipeline that runs from Texas to New Jersey, supplying nearly half of the East Coast's...

