4th Circ. Undoes $2.75M Ford Air Bag Wrongful Death Verdict

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday vacated a $2.75 million judgment against Ford Motor Co. in a wrongful death suit alleging that a defective air bag exacerbated a driver's injuries and led to his suicide more than a year later, finding the trial court had misapplied South Carolina law in the trial. The three-judge panel found in a published opinion that the District of South Carolina had also given faulty instructions to the jury that prejudiced it against Ford in the suit by Crystal Wickersham, and it told the district court to reconsider Ford's motion for summary judgment and hold a new trial...

