Insurer Freed Of $2M Jewelry Loss To Mobster's Fake J.Lo Vid

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court held on Thursday that Lloyd's of London underwriters do not have to cover a jeweler's loss of $2 million in a plot orchestrated from prison by a Gambino crime family figure posing as a Sony Pictures representative renting the jewelry for a Jennifer Lopez video shoot. The three-justice panel ruled that the "plain language" of the policy that Crown Jewels Estate Jewelry, Inc. had with Lloyd's includes a dishonest entrustment exclusion for theft by a person to whom the jewelry was entrusted. There was no Jennifer Lopez video or "Paul Castellana" of Sony Pictures, and the...

