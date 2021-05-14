Biden Order Adds Info-Sharing Onus On Wary Contractors

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's executive order aimed at protecting federal networks from cyberattacks will impose new requirements on contractors, especially those that work exclusively with civilian agencies, such as sharing information about security breaches they may otherwise want to keep confidential. Following high-profile cyberattacks like last year's massive breach of SolarWinds Corp.'s software that compromised several federal agencies' networks, and the recent ransomware attack that locked down a major fuel supply pipeline, Biden's Wednesday order imposes a raft of new cybersecurity requirements intended to help protect federal networks against cyberattacks and better respond when they do occur. Many of its provisions either...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS