Crowell & Moring Partner Seeks Sanctions On Hedge Fund

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Crowell & Moring LLP international disputes partner is urging a D.C. federal court to sanction a Cayman Islands hedge fund for filing an "unnecessary" bid for information as it looks to take the lion's share of a nearly $29 million arbitral award against Pakistan. Counsel for Stuart Newberger told the D.C. federal court on Thursday that VR Global Partners LP had no reason to file its request last month seeking discovery allegedly needed for litigation the hedge fund filed in the Isle of Man against Broadsheet LLC. In fact, the fund is seeking or has already obtained much of the requested...

