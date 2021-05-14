Health Hires: Sheppard Mullin, Galecto, LogicBio

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has beefed up its corporate and health care bench with an addition from Winston & Strawn LLP, while Galecto Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. have tapped new general counsel, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Sheppard Mullin John A. Glassgow Former Winston & Strawn attorney John A. Glassgow has made the move to Sheppard Mullin, according to a May 13 announcement. Glassgow, who joins Sheppard Mullin's Chicago practice as partner, has a client base focused on health providers, according to the firm. His work involves deals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS