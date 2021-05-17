Transferring EU Data To US After New Contractual Safeguards

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- In light of new standard contractual clauses, or SCCs, to be issued shortly by the European Commission, as well as imminent new guidance from the European Data Protection Board, companies transferring personal data to the U.S. should consider taking steps to help ensure their data transfers are recognized as U.S. person communications. This article sets forth possible text that companies could adopt as a supplemental measure to inform U.S. intelligence agencies that data transfers under SCCs are prohibited from being targeted. By way of background, in its July 16 opinion in Data Protection Commissioner v. Facebook Ireland and Maximillian Schrems, or Schrems II,[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS