Vaxart Investors Can Tweak Stock Claims Over COVID Vaccine

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A group of investors suing Vaxart Inc. can amend their complaint to more clearly allege that the company artificially inflated its stock price through a press release with a deceptive headline about being a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a California federal judge ruled on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria made the ruling at the end of a hearing on the defendants' motions to dismiss the claims, in which he questioned both sides at length and tossed out numerous hypothetical questions about the allegations. The judge's line of questioning gave the appearance that he rejected many of the investors' claims that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS