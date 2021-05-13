Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Vaxart Investors Can Tweak Stock Claims Over COVID Vaccine

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A group of investors suing Vaxart Inc. can amend their complaint to more clearly allege that the company artificially inflated its stock price through a press release with a deceptive headline about being a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a California federal judge ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria made the ruling at the end of a hearing on the defendants' motions to dismiss the claims, in which he questioned both sides at length and tossed out numerous hypothetical questions about the allegations.

The judge's line of questioning gave the appearance that he rejected many of the investors' claims that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!