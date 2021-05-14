Hain Baby Food Heavy Metal Suits Consolidated

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has consolidated several lawsuits alleging that Hain Celestial Group Inc.'s baby foods contain toxic heavy metals and it hid this from consumers, while excising similar claims against Gerber Products Co. from consolidation. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert consolidated 13 suits within the Eastern District of New York under the case led by named plaintiff Nicole Stewart, each alleging consumer protection claims against Hain Celestial. The judge also put aside suits alleging personal injury resulting from the allegedly tainted baby food, saying those will be consolidated under a different action. The judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS