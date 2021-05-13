Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Whistleblower Will Be Deposed In Saint-Gobain PFOA Case

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Vermont federal judge said Thursday a former Saint-Gobain in-house attorney who alleges the company did not disclose information about its use of perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, can be deposed in a class action over alleged PFOA contamination by the company.

At issue is a whistleblower complaint a former Saint-Gobain in-house attorney filed in April with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that alleged in part the company had engaged in discovery violations.

Attorneys for the company told U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford at a hearing that information pertinent to the case actually had been disclosed and didn't change any underlying...

