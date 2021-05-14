Bibox Fights Token Buyer's Bid To Revive State Law Claims

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Digital asset trading platform Bibox said that a user's state law claims of securities violations were rightly dismissed the first time and that a request for consideration was merely an effort to get "a second bite at the apple." Bibox Group Holdings Ltd. urged a New York federal court Thursday to stick with its earlier decision to dismiss state "Blue Sky" claims facing Bibox, two of its affiliates and three executives. The court's April dismissal of those claims was correct and shouldn't be reconsidered, Bibox argued, saying that cryptocurrency buyer Alexander Clifford hadn't met the standard for reconsideration. "The well-settled standard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS