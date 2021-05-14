Frisco Atty To Serve 18 Months For Defrauding Client

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 1:24 PM EDT) -- A Frisco, Texas, attorney was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to committing wire fraud against his clients in January. David A. Krueger, of David A. Krueger & Associates, was also ordered to pay $350,000 in victim restitution by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III, according to sentencing documents filed Thursday. According to his August 2019 indictment, Krueger solicited clients to invest in his misting fan business, promising them guaranteed annual returns at rates of approximately 10% of their investments. He told one client to transfer $400,000 they received from a settlement, and according...

