2nd Circ. Nixes $6M Award In Restaurant Workers' FLSA Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A New York City restaurateur should not have faced a $6 million default judgment for failing to adequately comply with discovery orders, the Second Circuit ruled, holding that the lower court abused its discretion by imposing such "severe" sanctions. In an unpublished summary order Thursday, an appellate panel vacated a district court ruling against Philippe Lajaunie, an owner of the former Les Halles restaurants, saying a short period of noncompliance didn't warrant such a big penalty in the Fair Labor Standards Act class action. "While Lajaunie's failure to comply with his discovery obligations was not acceptable, it is not apparent from...

