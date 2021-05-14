Film Investors Can't Trace Fraud Funds To Developer's Wife

Law360, London (May 14, 2021, 2:09 PM BST) -- An appeals court ruled on Friday that dozens of film investors defrauded out of £18.4 million ($25.9 million) cannot automatically trace their money to a luxury London home, saying they must prove that a fraudster's wife bought the property with tainted funds. Investors chasing three convicted fraudsters through the courts to recover their money will have to trace the money to the purchase of a property in a smart district of west London, the Court of Appeal ruled. The home is owned by the wife of Charles Savill, who was imprisoned for nine years in 2016 for his part in a...

