Derby Bettors Sue Famed Trainer Over Horse's Drug Test

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Seven-time Kentucky Derby winner Robert Baffert was slapped Thursday in California federal court with a proposed class action accusing him of using performance-enhancing drugs in his stables in order to win. The allegations stem from a positive drug test on Baffert's horse Medina Spirit, which won the Kentucky Derby on May 1, handing the trainer a record seventh win. The suit, lodged by a quartet of thoroughbred-racing bettors who placed money on other horses, alleges that Medina Spirit was illegally doped with betamethasone, and says that because the winner has not been disqualified they have lost out on thousands of dollars in winnings. Baffert and...

