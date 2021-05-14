3rd Circ. Vexed By Injured Ship Worker's Employment Stance

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday seemed inclined to affirm a district court's ruling that Maersk Line Ltd. was the employer of an injured ship engineer for the purposes of immunity under a federal maritime workers' compensation law, given that the company funded his paycheck and appeared to control the work. During an oral argument, a three-judge panel doubted Jason Fetter's position that he was an employee of the Marine Engineers' Beneficial Association union and not Maersk, which owned the vessel on which Fetter sustained severe injuries while performing repairs in October 2012. A federal judge ruled that the suit is barred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS