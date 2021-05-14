Ga. BBQ Joint Can't Claim COVID Shutdown As Physical Loss

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- State-imposed COVID-19 restrictions don't qualify as a "direct physical loss" under an insurance policy held by the owners of two barbecue joints, a Georgia federal judge ruled, saying they can't make the case that the virus caused actual damage to their property. The insurance policies purchased from American Family Insurance Co. and Midvale Indemnity Co. by the owners of the Smokin' Pig restaurants covered actual physical damage or loss to a property "period of restoration," according to a ruling from U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee. But the two policies at issue have language excluding business losses caused by a virus or...

