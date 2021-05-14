Pardoned NJ Atty On Hook For Ex-Firm's Debt, Creditor Says

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Attorney George Gilmore, who was pardoned after being convicted of federal crimes, and his onetime partner should be held individually responsible for their former firm's unpaid debt since they personally guaranteed a $275,000 note signed by the practice, a lender's counsel told a New Jersey state court on Friday. In its lawsuit against Gilmore, his former partner Thomas E. Monahan and their firm Gilmore and Monahan PA, AST Financial LLC's attorney Christopher J. Trofimov said during a remote hearing that it's "undisputed" that the firm is in default under the note, and he urged Superior Court Judge James Den Uyl to...

