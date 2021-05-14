Feds Push For Normal China Tariff Collection During Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Government attorneys took a broad swipe at the raft of challenges to punitive tariffs on Chinese goods Friday, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade that collection of the levies should continue normally while the case plays out. Thousands of importers have mobilized to challenge the tariffs, imposed by former President Donald Trump but maintained by President Joe Biden, as an unlawful expansion of the executive branch's trade power. The government argued that the suit was on very shaky footing, and urged the court not to upend the duty collection process. In the lead case serving as a vanguard for the...

