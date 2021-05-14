Racer Wants Monitor Nixed After High Court Win Against FTC

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Convicted fraudster and former race car driver Scott Tucker told a Nevada federal court there's no more need for a monitor to oversee his assets after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a $1.3 billion restitution award over a payday lending scheme because the Federal Trade Commission lacked authority to seek the penalty. Tucker and four of his affiliated companies, including AMG Capital Management LLC, argued in a filing Thursday that the court-appointed monitor's recent assertion that monitorship can continue after the Supreme Court ruling last month, while the district court examines pending issues, "is mistaken." "The monitorship existed solely to effectuate the seizure,...

