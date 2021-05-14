Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Racer Wants Monitor Nixed After High Court Win Against FTC

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Convicted fraudster and former race car driver Scott Tucker told a Nevada federal court there's no more need for a monitor to oversee his assets after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a $1.3 billion restitution award over a payday lending scheme because the Federal Trade Commission lacked authority to seek the penalty.

Tucker and four of his affiliated companies, including AMG Capital Management LLC, argued in a filing Thursday that the court-appointed monitor's recent assertion that monitorship can continue after the Supreme Court ruling last month, while the district court examines pending issues, "is mistaken."

"The monitorship existed solely to effectuate the seizure,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!