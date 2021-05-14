State Street GC, CCO Face Hefty Compliance Demands

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- State Street Corp. general counsel David Phelan and Chief Compliance Officer Jacqueline Angell are facing a daunting task over the next two years to help the bank comply with 14 pages of demands by federal prosecutors. The compliance requirements are part of the deferred prosecution agreement that Phelan signed with the U.S. attorney in Massachusetts this week and filed Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 52-page DPA spells out how at least eight employees of the Boston-based bank, cited as co-conspirators in the document, discussed in emails how they were overbilling clients hundreds of millions of dollars over...

