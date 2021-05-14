SkyWest Says 9th Circ. Virgin Ruling Doesn't Sway Wage Spat

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- SkyWest Airlines told a California federal judge Thursday that a recent Ninth Circuit decision saying that airline flight crews can still be subject to California's meal and rest break laws doesn't help flight attendants suing SkyWest over alleged unpaid hours and breaks. The regional carrier maintained in a court filing that federal law still trumps the flight attendants' proposed class claims, and the Ninth Circuit's February ruling in Bernstein v. Virgin is hardly the "silver bullet" that the flight attendants have made it out to be given the differing facts and legal arguments at issue. SkyWest urged U.S. District Judge Vince...

